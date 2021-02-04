Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

