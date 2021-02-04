Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $53.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $209.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

