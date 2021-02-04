Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NOK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 135,699,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,127,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Nokia by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

