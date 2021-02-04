Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 1,559,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.