Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,666. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,225 shares of company stock worth $9,366,973 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

