Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. First Busey posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

