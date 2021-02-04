Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report $282.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.90 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $426.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

