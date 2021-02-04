Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the information services provider will earn $15.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $15.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,646.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

