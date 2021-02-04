Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 19,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,091. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.