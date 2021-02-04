Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

PFS opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 108.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

