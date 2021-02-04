Analysts Issue Forecasts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

