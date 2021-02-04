Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $14.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $13.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.44 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,646.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

