Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

FCBC stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

