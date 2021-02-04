Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

LII opened at $270.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day moving average of $279.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

