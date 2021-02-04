Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of NBIX opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

