Analysts Offer Predictions for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 69,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $462,306. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

