Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS: TKAYY) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/8/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.