Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,988. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

