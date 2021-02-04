Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NYSE NVRO opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

