Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN):

1/29/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost from the FDA approval of its lead drug Reblozyl for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication. This strategic action should boost sales and offset higher R&D expenses. The company’s partnership with Bristol-Myers bodes well given the latter’s expertise. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the company’s portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Reblozyl is the only approved drug and the company is extremely dependent on its success for growth. Pipeline setbacks are concerning as well. Moreover, Acceleron’s pipeline only has one candidate sotatercept and any developmental debacle for the same will weigh on its shares.”

1/19/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $148.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XLRN stock traded up $7.63 on Thursday, reaching $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 437,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,960. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $136.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

