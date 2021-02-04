Analyzing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TravelSky Technology and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 2 6 2 1 2.18

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atlas Copco pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 14.71% 26.53% 12.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.18 billion 5.72 $367.95 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $10.98 billion 6.28 $1.75 billion $1.44 39.42

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats TravelSky Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, and sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and Internet exchange platform services. In addition, the company is involved in the research, development, marketing, and sale of travel distribution software to travel industry. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce rivets, adhesives, and flow drill fasteners for the motor vehicle industry; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; and material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

