Analyzing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.3% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $152.95 million 1.08 -$1.76 million $0.06 111.17

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54% Medallion Financial -26.61% -12.12% -2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

