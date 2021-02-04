Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $739,341.12 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00.

PLAN stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,627. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.