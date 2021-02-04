Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Andalas Energy and Power shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 820,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

