Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading 7.8% Higher

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.72. 178,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 78,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Bank of America raised Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

