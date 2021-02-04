ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $13.66. ANGI Homeservices shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 24,611 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

