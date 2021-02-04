AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.95

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 5821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $746.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

