Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80.97 ($1.06), with a volume of 32547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £62.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

In other Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) news, insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

