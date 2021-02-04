Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in AON by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in AON by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $205.27 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.