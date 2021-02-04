Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 72.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

