API3 Price Tops $5.13 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00013657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00150332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00093907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00240469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040094 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

