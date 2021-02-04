Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $14.70 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $14.70 million and $1.16 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

