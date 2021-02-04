Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits in Canada. It has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties located in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.