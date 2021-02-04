Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 95,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

