Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,050. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

