Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

APTV stock opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 95,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

