Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

NYSE:APTV opened at $143.15 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

