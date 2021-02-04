Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 756,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,224,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

