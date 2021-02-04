AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

