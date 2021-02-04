Aragon (ANT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.29 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $177.96 million and approximately $43.29 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00012203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

