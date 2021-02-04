Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 6.7%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.16. 5,380,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,891,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $353.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

