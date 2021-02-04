Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.01309931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.66 or 0.06005799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

