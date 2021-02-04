ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

