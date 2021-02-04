Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.