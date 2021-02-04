Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Trading 10% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 274,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 220,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.