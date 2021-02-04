Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 7.1%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.30 and last traded at $86.78. 1,009,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,086,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

