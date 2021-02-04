Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.