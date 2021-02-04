Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00196650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.71 or 0.02005999 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

