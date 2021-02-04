Ares Management (ARES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 927,097 shares of company stock valued at $44,010,261 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

