Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $128,960.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. The stock had a trading volume of 379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.58 and a 200 day moving average of $250.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

